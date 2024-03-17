Can you get a mortgage with a low CIBIL score? These are 4 ways to get a house loan
When a borrower has a poor credit score, lenders tend to approve loan at a higher rate of interest in comparison to the borrowers who have impressive credit reports. Banks may also tell these borrowers to give a higher down payment.
CIBIL score (Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited) is an important factor considered by lenders when evaluating an individual’s creditworthiness for various financial products, including for house loan.
