Can you get a personal loan with 600 credit score? Explore lender options and tips to boost approval chances

A credit score of 600 is not considered outstanding, which makes getting a personal loan in India more difficult but not entirely impossible. A score of 600 is generally considered fair, meaning lenders and financial institutions may consider you a high-risk borrower.
Even considering these risk factors, some non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) and select traditional banks may still offer personal loans to individuals with a 600 credit score. However, these loans typically carry higher interest rates, stricter terms, and less flexible repayment options.
Therefore, securing a loan will be challenging if your credit score is low due to late payments, loan defaults, or a very high credit utilisation ratio.
Lenders often assess your sincerity and repayment intent before disbursing funds.
To improve your chances, focus on paying your credit card bill and personal loan EMIs on time. Responsible credit behaviour can gradually boost your credit score.
Generally, most banks in India prefer applicants with credit scores above 750. This indicates sincere interest in repayments and a clean credit profile.
With a score of 600:
Hence, a low credit score is never a good mark on your credit history. That said, lenders such as Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance, among others, have dedicated products for loan and credit card applicants in the range of 600 to 700 credit scores.
Your income level, employment status, existing debts, repayment capacity, and default history will all play vital roles in the final decision.
Some lenders are more flexible when it comes to credit history. Here are some viable options:
Therefore, while you may not get the best interest rate with the above lenders, you can still secure credit if your income, repayment capacity, and documentation are solid.
Note: The lenders discussed above are only for illustrative purposes. For complete details on the offered loans, interest rates, repayment terms and conditions consider visiting the official website of the respective financial institutions and their customer service representatives.
You can boost your loan and credit card approval chances by improving your overall credit profile and by efficiently managing your credit score. Here’s how:
Lastly, remember never to simultaneously apply for too many loans and credit cards. Multiple checks and inquiries can further dampen your credit score.
Hence, it is a given that a credit score of 600 or lower makes it very challenging to secure a personal loan or credit card. Still, it is not a deal breaker. On your part, you can still get the desired loan by opting for the correct lender and demonstrating financial discipline. This way, you can access credit when it matters the most.
