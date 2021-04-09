Can you get a personal loan with a low credit score?

“Yes, it is possible. However, your loan may be smaller and the interest rate you pay may be higher. Lenders will generally ask you for evidence of income. If you can show lenders that you have a steady income with which to repay the loan, they are a lot more likely to lend. Offering an asset such as property or gold as collateral makes it easier to get a loan. You can opt for a joint loan. If your co-applicant has a high CIBIL score, it could help you get a loan based on their record," said Prithvi Chandrasekhar, president-risk and analytics, InCred, a Mumbai-based fintech firm.