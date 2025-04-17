Can you get a ₹3 lakh personal loan with a poor credit score? Find out now

A personal loan provides help in dealing with serious life challenges such as medical emergencies, surgeries, education, home renovation etc. That is why it is clear that in difficult times, it is only such personal loans that defend a borrower by providing him with a platform to deal with immediate financial challenges.
Still, it is crucial to note that securing a ₹3 lakh personal loan with a poor credit score can be challenging. Now, if you are a borrower with less than ideal credit profiles and weak credit scores, there are still several avenues provided by leading financial institutions to help you with personal loans even after having a less optimum credit profile. This write-up is dedicated towards discussing the same in detail.
In India, a credit score of 750+ is generally considered as excellent by leading financial institutions. This score provides the borrower with the best possible opportunity to secure credit cards and personal loans at favourable terms.
Now some lenders even consider loan applicants with scores as low as 650-685. Still, such loans are offered only with pretty high interest rates and strict repayment terms. Further, any score of less than 650 is even more weak. It is considered poor, thus making approvals of loans even more challenging.
For aspirational borrowers with poor credit scores and weak credit profiles, there are several alternative lending options that are available:
To boost your chances of securing a personal loan, consider the following steps:
Hence, it is very difficult to secure a ₹3 lakh personal loan with a poor credit score. Still it can be achieved by sensible planning, speaking to experts and applying through alternative lending platforms or going for secured loans or even by working on and improving one's credit profile.
Aspirational borrowers should speak to experts, trained professionals, backing the same with serious research to explore the best possible options according to their financial needs, future goals and loan repayment limitations.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
