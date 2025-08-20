Can you get more than one personal loan at the same time?

A few months back, you took a 2-year personal loan to purchase a laptop for your work-related assignments. Now there is a medical emergency in the family, for which you need financial assistance. You are wondering if you can take a second personal loan?

In this article, we will understand whether an individual can take multiple personal loans, what banks check before giving multiple personal loans, and how an individual should manage multiple personal loans.

Can a borrower get more than one personal loan? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not issued any guidelines on limiting the number of personal loans an individual can take. So, banks are free to frame their policy on how many personal loans an individual can take. Banks usually don’t have a policy on limiting the number of personal loans an individual can take.

Banks look at the borrower’s repayment capacity while deciding how much an individual can borrow. So, for the banks, what matters more is the personal loan amount that an individual borrows, and not the number of loans across which the borrowed amount is distributed. Also, banks consider the total amount an individual can borrow across all types of loans, and not just personal loans.

For example, the credit team evaluates a borrower and arrives at a loan eligibility amount of Rs. 5 lakhs. The borrower can take the Rs. 5 lakhs in a single or multiple personal loans, provided they don’t take any additional personal loan(s) from another bank/NBFC during the same time.

Factors that banks consider for personal loans While evaluating a borrower’s first or subsequent personal loan application, the following are some factors that a bank considers.

Debt-to-income ratio: The debt-to-income (DTI) ratio measures the percentage of an individual’s monthly income going towards paying debt obligations. For example, Rajesh’s monthly income is Rs. 50,000, from which he uses Rs. 10,000 to pay loan EMIs. In this case, Rajesh’s DTI ratio is 20%.

A DTI ratio of 35% or lower is considered good by most banks for approving a personal loan application, provided the other eligibility criteria are fulfilled. Some banks may consider a DTI ratio between 35% and 50% on a case-to-case basis. For such personal loan applications, the bank may ask the applicant to get a co-applicant, co-signer, or guarantor. The bank may ask the borrower to reduce the personal loan amount and/or go for a higher tenure so that the EMI amount can be reduced to accommodate it within an acceptable DTI ratio.

If the borrower already has an existing loan(s), the bank will calculate the DTI ratio by adding the EMI for the new loan application along with the existing EMIs. After considering the EMI for the new loan application, if the DTI is within acceptable limits, the bank will approve the loan, provided all eligibility criteria are met. So, the borrower can take multiple personal loans.

Credit score and report: Personal loans are unsecured loans. In the absence of collateral, the borrower’s repayment capacity and past repayment track record matter a lot for the bank. The repayment capacity can be evaluated from the borrower’s income and how it is being used. The past repayment track record can be evaluated from the credit score and report.

Banks usually consider a credit score of 750 and above to be decent to approve the personal loan application, provided other eligibility criteria are met. The credit report provides the details of the existing loans and whether they are being serviced on time. It also provides details of loan(s) that have been closed.

If an existing loan repayment has been delayed, the credit report provides the details of the overdue amount, the days past due (DPD), the date of last payment, etc. The credit report also provides details of whether any loan amount has been settled or written off.

While evaluating the current loan application, the bank will go through the borrower’s credit report to check the existing loans. Inspite of having multiple existing loans running, if the borrower fulfils the eligibility criteria, the bank will go ahead and approve the personal loan application. So, a borrower can get multiple personal loans. All the borrower needs to do is fulfil the eligibility criteria and prove the repayment capacity with credibility.

How to manage multiple personal loans? If you have multiple personal loans or a mix of personal and other loans, make sure you manage them properly. You may opt for the auto-debit option for EMI payment. With this, you will not need to remember multiple EMI payment dates.

Once all the EMIs are paid for a particular month, the surplus amount may be used for partial prepayment or foreclosure of loans. You may use the snowball method that focuses on repaying the smallest loan first and then proceeding to the next smallest. The avalanche method focuses on repaying the loan with the highest interest rate first and then proceeding to the one with the next highest interest rate.

Before making a partial prepayment or foreclosure, check the fees charged by the bank for it.

Should you go for multiple loans? Whether you should go for multiple personal loans depends on how urgently you require the money, your repayment capacity, and other factors. If there is a medical emergency, you must go for an additional personal loan even if you have an existing ongoing personal loan(s).

However, if you are planning to take a personal loan to enjoy a family vacation, you may consider your financial situation. If there are existing personal loans running, you may wait till one or multiple loans get repaid so that free cash flow is available to accommodate the new loan's EMI easily.

To conclude, there is no restriction on the number of personal loans you can take. However, ensure your DTI ratio is in a comfortable range so you can easily service the EMIs for all personal loans. Any delays or defaults in EMI payments will spoil your credit score and report, making it difficult for you to get any new loans in the future. So, you may take multiple personal loans if required. However, use them responsibly and repay them on time.



