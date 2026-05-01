Can you go to jail for cheque bounce? Section 138 explained

Cheques remain a widely used payment instrument in India, but when they bounce, the consequences can be serious. A dishonoured cheque does not just trigger financial disputes; it can quickly escalate into legal proceedings, including the filing of criminal cases. Even a single lapse in maintaining sufficient balance may lead to legal notices, court appearances and, in severe instances, imprisonment.
Here is a breakdown of the rules to help you handle such cases.
The basic concept relates to Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. This section elaborates on how cheque dishonour is a criminal offence when it is caused by:
The objective here is straightforward: the individual who issues the cheque is responsible for ensuring payment reliability and protecting the receiver.
Stage
What happens to you
|Within the notice period
|Pay dues → case closed
|Ignoring legal notice
|Court case initiated
|On conviction
|Up to 2 years’ imprisonment
|Financial penalty
|Fine up to 2x the cheque amount
|Settlement option
|The case can be compounded (settled)
To keep yourself protected from cheque bounce cases, follow these steps:
Section 138 is to ensure trust in cheque-based transactions.
While jail time is possible, the real impact lies in financial liability, legal proceedings and reputational harm. Handling cheques responsibly and responding promptly to notices is the most effective way to avoid escalation.
Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. For case-specific guidance, consult a qualified legal professional.
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