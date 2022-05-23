Can you invest in model portfolios offered by analysts?

“A research analyst’s role is to research and give recommendations on a particular security. Offering a model portfolio, which consists of multiple securities, is covered under the definition of RIAs and not RAs" added Gogri. On the other hand, those against the stance taken by the regulator said that the definition explicitly doesn’t exclude RA from offering model portfolios. “Many of the research analysts have already mentioned in their business plan submitted to Sebi at the time of registration that they are going to offer model portfolios. A view like this from the regulator, now, is a bit odd," said Sandeep Parekh, managing partner, Finsec Law Advisors