Can you open a demat account in India as an NRI? MintGenie answers
NRIs can open demat accounts in India for stock market investments. They can participate in ETF investments, futures and options trading, but not intraday trading. NRIs can hold securities acquired as resident Indians even after becoming non-resident Indians.
In recent years, the Indian stock market has experienced notable growth and transformation, becoming a prominent player in the global financial landscape. This evolution is attributed to advancements in technology, regulatory changes, and increased participation from investors. From a market capitalisation of $1.5 trillion in 2014, representing BSE-listed firms, it has now surged to over $4 trillion.