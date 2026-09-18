Can you open multiple Post Office MIS accounts? Here’s what investors must know

Post Office MIS allows investors to open multiple accounts, but the total investment remains capped at 9 lakh for individual holdings and 15 lakh for joint accounts. Here is how multiple MIS accounts, interest and withdrawal rules work.

Shivam Shukla
Published18 Sep 2026, 08:32 AM IST
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A Post Office MIS account can provide monthly interest income. Investors can open multiple accounts, but the combined investment remains subject to the applicable MIS limits. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)
A Post Office MIS account can provide monthly interest income. Investors can open multiple accounts, but the combined investment remains subject to the applicable MIS limits. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) is designed for investors seeking a consistent monthly income from a relatively simple, low-risk small-savings investment. This scheme provides investors with returns predictability without exposing them to market-linked volatility.

A common question is whether an investor can open more than one MIS account to manage a larger investment or receive monthly income through multiple accounts. What are the rules and limitations related to multiple accounts?

Are multiple MIS accounts permitted?

Multiple MIS accounts are permitted. However, investors cannot use multiple accounts to circumvent the overall investment ceiling. The rules, as established by India Post, permit an individual to open one or more accounts, subject to the applicable maximum deposit limit across various accounts.

What are key features of Post Office MIS?

The scheme currently offers investors a return of 7.4% per annum, with interest payable monthly. The rate is subject to periodic review by the government. Fresh updates are generally released by the government for all savings schemes once every quarter.

Feature

Details

Interest rate7.4% per annum
Minimum deposit 1,000
Maximum for the individual 9 lakh across MIS accounts
Maximum for joint account 15 lakh
Interest payoutMonthly
Tenure5 years
Premature closurePermitted after 1 year, subject to deduction
Joint accountUp to three adults

Note: For complete features and updates, refer to the official India Post website.

The account can be opened by a single adult or up to three adults jointly. A minor aged 10 years or above, or a guardian on behalf of a minor who is less than 10 years old, is also permitted to open and operate an account on behalf of a minor. Only one deposit is permitted into an account; it must be made in multiples of 1,000.

Also Read | ₹30 lakh investment: SCSS vs FD vs Post Office MIS compared

Therefore, this is not a scheme in which investors can make recurring deposits. For example, if you invest 3 lakh in an MIS account, this then becomes your investment in the account. You are not allowed to add any additional investments to the account until it matures.

How do multiple MIS accounts work?

An investor can divide the 9 lakh investment between two or more MIS accounts. The combined investment across an investor’s MIS accounts cannot exceed the 9 lakh threshold for individual investors.

The rules also take into account an investor's share in a joint account. For a joint account held by two adults, each holder’s share is treated as one-half of the balance. For three adults, it is treated as one-third for calculating the applicable ceiling.

At the current 7.4% interest rate, a 9 lakh investment can generate 66,600 a year, which translates to 5,550 a month, assuming the rate remains unchanged. The monthly interest does not earn additional interest if it is left unclaimed.

Also Read | NRI nominee for PPF, NSC or SCSS? Know what happens to your money after death

MIS has a 5-year tenure. Premature closure is permitted after one year, with a 2% deduction from the investment if the account is closed within three years and a 1% deduction thereafter.

Opening multiple MIS accounts allows investors to plan and organize their investments or income streams; however, it does not increase the permissible investment limit.

Disclaimer: Interest rates and small-savings rules are subject to change. Investors should verify the applicable rate and latest rules with India Post before investing.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Interest RatePost OfficePost Office SchemesIndiaMoneyPersonal Financ
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