Can you open two Sukanya Samriddhi accounts if you have two daughters? Key highlights & FAQs answered

As the Centre's Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is in its 10th year in 2025, we take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the scheme, for example — for how many children can you open an account?

More than 4.1 crore Sukanya Samriddhi accounts have been opened, till November 2024, according to a PIB release. Launched in January 2015 as part of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, the scheme encouraging families to invest in the futures of their daughters, and foster a culture of inclusion and progress.

Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme: Key Highlights According to the National Savings Institute (NSI) and the PIB release, SSY accounts can be opened for girl children by their legal guardian, uptil the age of 10. These accounts then remain under the guardian's control till the child is 18 years of age. We take a look at the key highlights:

Minimum deposit yearly deposit to be made is ₹ 250 and maximum deposit is ₹ 1.5 lakh in a financial year.

250 and maximum deposit is 1.5 lakh in a financial year. The SSY account can be opened in the name of a girl child till she attains the age of 10 years.

Only one account can be opened in the name of a girl child. If grandparents or others open an account for a child, control will be handed to the legal guardian and multiple accounts shut.

Account can be opened in post offices and in authorised public and private banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, among others.

Withdrawal shall be allowed for the purpose of higher education of the Account holder to meet education expenses.

The account can be prematurely closed in case of marriage of girl child after her attaining the age of 18 years.

The account can be transferred anywhere in India from one Post office/Bank to another.

The account shall mature on completion of a period of 21 years from the date of opening of account.

Deposit qualifies for deduction under Sec.80-C of I.T.Act.

Interest earned in the account is free from Income Tax under Section -10 of I.T.Act. What documents are required to open Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account? As a Government-backed small deposit savings scheme for the benefit of a girl child, the application Form-1 for opening an account shall be accompanied by birth certificate of the girl child in whose name the account is to be opened.

Besides the birth certificate, other required documents include the Aadhaar card and PAN card, relating to identity and residence proof of the Guardian.

How many SS Account can be opened in one family? Can you open two accounts for two daughters? As per an SBI clarification, an account under this Scheme may be opened for a maximum of two girl children in one family.

However, more than two accounts may be opened in a family if the first and second born children are twins or triplets, and all girls. triplets regarding the birth of such multiple girl children in the first two orders of birth in a family.

Notably, this provision is not applicable if the first order of birth in the family already has two or more surviving girl children. To put it simply: If you have one girl child and the second birth is of girl twins or triplets, you can open accounts for all.

But, if your first birth already has multiple girl children (twins / triplets), the second birth, even if a single girl or twins/ triplets, will not be eligible for SSY account.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Who can manage the account? The account is managed by the guardian until the girl child reaches 18 years of age. “This allows the guardian to oversee the savings and ensure that the funds are utilised effectively for the child’s education and future needs,” the PIB release noted.