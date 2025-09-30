Can you open two Sukanya Samriddhi accounts if you have two daughters? Key highlights & FAQs answered

As the Centre's Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is in its 10th year in 2025, we take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the scheme, for example — for how many children can you open an account?
More than 4.1 crore Sukanya Samriddhi accounts have been opened, till November 2024, according to a PIB release. Launched in January 2015 as part of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, the scheme encouraging families to invest in the futures of their daughters, and foster a culture of inclusion and progress.
According to the National Savings Institute (NSI) and the PIB release, SSY accounts can be opened for girl children by their legal guardian, uptil the age of 10. These accounts then remain under the guardian's control till the child is 18 years of age. We take a look at the key highlights:
As a Government-backed small deposit savings scheme for the benefit of a girl child, the application Form-1 for opening an account shall be accompanied by birth certificate of the girl child in whose name the account is to be opened.
Besides the birth certificate, other required documents include the Aadhaar card and PAN card, relating to identity and residence proof of the Guardian.
As per an SBI clarification, an account under this Scheme may be opened for a maximum of two girl children in one family.
To put it simply: If you have one girl child and the second birth is of girl twins or triplets, you can open accounts for all.
But, if your first birth already has multiple girl children (twins / triplets), the second birth, even if a single girl or twins/ triplets, will not be eligible for SSY account.
The account is managed by the guardian until the girl child reaches 18 years of age. “This allows the guardian to oversee the savings and ensure that the funds are utilised effectively for the child’s education and future needs,” the PIB release noted.
Upon turning 18, the account holder can take control of the account herself by submitting the necessary documents.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.