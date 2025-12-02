Can you pay a credit card bill with another card? Here’s what actually works

Using one credit card to repay the debt or bill on another credit card is generally not permitted by banking institutions in the country. This is done to keep overall debt in check.
That said, there are a couple of fair and legitimate ways that can be deployed by credit card users to make such payments. Still, such repayments come with their own caveats and terms. Some of them are discussed below:
While paying a credit‑card bill with another credit card in the literal sense is largely not permitted, opting for a balance‑transfer facility remains a practical and widely accepted way to meet such requirements. Still, one should use it judiciously, understand the fees and interest implications, and avoid cash‑advance routes unless absolutely unavoidable.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.