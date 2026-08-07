Can you pay income tax using a credit card? All you need to know about charges and payment process

If you have an income tax payment due but are short of immediate cash, paying by credit card may appear like a convenient option. The Income Tax Department allows this payment option through its e-filing portal.
Taxpayers can clear certain liabilities, such as advance tax, self-assessment tax and outstanding demands, via the official e-paying facility using authorized payment gateways that support credit card transactions.
The service functions like other digital payment methods, but taxpayers should note that paying income tax by credit card is not always cost-free. Convenience or processing charges may be levied in addition to the tax amount.
The e-pay tax service is an online payment system that enables taxpayers to pay direct taxes electronically through the income tax department's e-filing portal. The facility is available in both pre-login and post-login modes.
Apart from credit cards, taxpayers can also pay their taxes through the payment gateway using other digital payment modes, including debit cards, net banking and UPI. After selecting their preferred payment method, users are redirected to the corresponding payment gateway to complete the transaction.
The deadline for filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 has passed, which saw more than 5.9 crore taxpayers filing returns ahead of 31 July. The due date for filing ITR-3 and ITR-4 (presumptive taxation scheme), which are meant for businesses and professionals, is 31 August.
If you want to pay your outstanding tax dues by logging into the tax department's e-filing portal, follow the given steps:
Step 1: After logging in to the portal, click e-file > e-pay tax from the dashboard. Make the appropriate selection, then click Continue.
Step 2: On the e-pay tax page, click New Payment to initiate the process.
Step 3: Choose the applicable tax payment tile, select the relevant year, minor head, and other required details, then click Continue.
Step 4: Enter the tax breakup by entering the applicable amounts under the relevant tax heads, then click Continue.
Step 5: Select credit card as your preferred payment method and complete the payment by following the on-screen instructions. After the transaction is successful, you can download the challan receipt for your records.
Meanwhile, taxpayers who choose the pre-login option can make payments by verifying their PAN or TAN through a one-time password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number. They can also opt for a credit card as their preferred payment method to settle the dues.
Banks and payment gateways may levy convenience or processing fees for tax payments made by credit card. It typically ranges between 0.85% to 1.25% of the tax amount, according to a HDFC Bank report.
The amount paid will be treated as a regular credit card transaction that must be repaid within the billing cycle. If the outstanding credit card bill is not cleared on time, interest can significantly increase the overall cost of paying the tax dues.
A common misconception is that interest begins accruing as soon as a tax payment is made. In reality, interest applies only if the full outstanding amount is not paid by the original due date.
Most credit cards offer an interest-free period of around 45–55 days, which can help individuals manage short-term cash flow without incurring finance charges. Interest is charged only if the outstanding amount is carried forward beyond the due date or if less than the full payment is made.
If the credit card bill is repaid in full within the same billing cycle, taxpayers may benefit from the convenience of digital payments, reward points or cashback offered by the card, and temporary liquidity support without paying any interest on the tax amount paid.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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