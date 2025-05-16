Can you pay rent with a credit card? Yes—here’s how in 5 Steps

As digital transactions become immensely admired in India, numerous tenants are exploring the opportunity of paying their monthly rents through credit cards.
This particular method provides several benefits such as cashbacks, reward points and improved cash flow management. Still, it is crucial to acknowledge and understand the associated fees and regulatory considerations.
Hence, paying rent through credit cards is a feasible option and can offer several benefits. Still, it is important to be careful of the associated fees, applicable interest rates, and regulatory landscape
That is why on your part you should always ensure timely repayment to avoid interest charges and potential negative impacts on your credit score.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
