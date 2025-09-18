Can you really get a credit card without a bank account? Here’s the truth

A growing number of aspiring credit card applicants are seeking financial flexibility, ease of use, and smooth approval without necessarily linking their accounts to conventional banking. With the advancement of technology and the focus of the government and allied institutions on financial inclusion, this task has now become easier for applicants to accomplish.
Applicants can secure credit cards even without a bank account by understanding a few basic points and applying them properly while submitting their credit card applications. Before securing any credit instrument, like a new credit card or a personal loan product, applicants should first clearly understand the entire repayment process and product management. For this, even professional guidance can be taken.
Several independent financial institutions, NBFCs, and fintechs have started offering credit cards to applicants who specifically do not wish to open a savings account with them.
These credit cards, like their banking peers, work seamlessly and offer similar services such as shopping, bill payments, and travel booking while also assisting users in building solid credit histories. Furthermore, individual credit card holders who have a strong credit history generally also have a solid credit score.
Applicants are required to:
Note: The basic eligibility discussed above is illustrative. For updated terms and conditions, contact your respective financial institution, as the eligibility criteria vary from one institution to another.
There are several advantages of having a credit card without an account:
In conclusion, applying for a new credit card without a bank account is completely within reach for aspiring applicants. All they need is proper due diligence, deep research, a comparison of terms, and professional guidance.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs to provide credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
