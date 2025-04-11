Can you refinance your personal loan? Benefits and how to do it

Personal loans offer quick cash with no collateral requirements because of which it has become a popular choice for people who do not own assets but require funds for emergencies, events and other personal needs. However, these loans often provide an option of refinancing which can be a smart choice if prior planning is done. Let us understand this in detail.
Personal loan refinancing is when a person takes a new personal loan to pay down the old personal loan. The new loan can be with the same lender or a new lender and it will normally have better terms. The main reason for refinancing is to reduce the cost of borrowing or the monthly EMI, or extend the repayment tenure as per your financial needs.
1. Assess your existing loan: Before you go for refinancing, assess your existing loan and check if your existing loan interest rate, outstanding tenure, outstanding balance and prepayment charges are in your favour. It helps in deciding whether refinancing is a good idea.
2. Compare loan offers: Compare the loan offers from other lenders with your current loan as well as your budget. In this way, you will be able to avail yourself of a better deal on your loan.
3. Check eligibility: Understand the eligibility criteria required by lenders which mainly involves credit score, income, employment status and repayment history. In most cases, a credit score of 750 and above gives you better odds of having lower interest rates.
4. Apply for a new loan: After choosing the lender, apply with a refinancing application with the documents like identity proof, income proof, details of the existing loan and the bank statements.
5. Loan approval and disbursement: The new lender would either transfer the loan amount to your account or pay off the existing loan’s outstanding balance directly.
6. Close the old loan: Make sure that you properly close your personal loan with your previous lender.
In conclusion, you must note that personal loans have higher interest rates as compared to other loans offered in the market. Refinancing your personal loan can be a wise decision if you plan your finances carefully. However, before you decide on refinancing the loan, make sure you analyse both the scenarios carefully so that you can get the best deal for yourself.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
