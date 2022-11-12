Can you retire at 45? 6-step strategy explained5 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 11:12 AM IST
- If you want to retire in your 40s, you must have a concrete plan to follow. Read further to know how can you make such a plan
The FIRE movement, which propagates financial independence and early retirement, advocates substantial savings— up to 70 percent — so that an investor can retire in their 40s. After having retired, one can withdraw the money in small chunks, nearly 3 percent, to ensure that the fund lasts the investor’s lifetime.