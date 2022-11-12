Can you retire at 45? 6-step strategy explained

After having retired, care must be taken to not withdraw more than 3 percent of the portfolio in one year. The remaining balance should remain invested for the fund to grow further. At this pace, the portfolio will last for at least 33 years with a hypothetical assumption that the portfolio will not appreciate. Considering that the fund will continue to appreciate (faster than inflation) in more than three decades of staying invested, it will not run out during the retiree’s lifetime.