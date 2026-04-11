Can you reverse wrong UPI transactions? Key things you must know if you send money to incorrect UPI ID

India is continuing to experience its UPI moment, with the number of transactions increasing every month. However, with growing number of UPI transactions, chances of making a wrong UPI transaction are increasing.

UPI touched a record high of 22.64 billion in volume terms in March.

“UPI achieves 22.64 Bn transaction count in March'26! Thank you, India, for embracing digital payments and driving this revolution forward. Let's continue the journey of transforming the way we transact!,” Department of Financial Services said in a post on X.

But with this, the chances that you send your money to the wrong person increases. UPI payments are often sent using a linked phone number, and it is very easy to mistype the same on your phone keyboard. By the time you realise, the money is gone.

Can you reverse wrong UPI transactions? It is not possible to reverse UPI transactions. UPI is a one-time window and you cannot push an ‘Undo’ button to get back your money. They cannot be revised without the consent of the recipient.

This is why, focusing on what you do next matters the most.

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Key things to know if you make wrong UPI transaction The first thing you must do is contact the recipient if you can manage to get their details with the UPI number you just sent the money to. If the recipient is willing to give you back the money, you are all clear. If not, you must note that this is the time you need to get more serious. Here are the alternatives —

Let your bank know: If the recipient refuses or does not respond, your first move should be to flag the issue to your bank. Most UPI and bank apps have a “report issue” option, and documenting the transaction as wrong will help you later.

If the recipient refuses or does not respond, your first move should be to flag the issue to your bank. Most UPI and bank apps have a “report issue” option, and documenting the transaction as wrong will help you later. Complain on NPCI: You can also lodge a complaint through the NPCI system via the BHIM app or their portal. It helps you push your case.

You can also lodge a complaint through the NPCI system via the BHIM app or their portal. It helps you push your case. Escalate the matter: If nothing happens, you can approach the bank's grievance redressal department, which is usually handled by a senior officer. Describe your issue to give it extra weight.

If nothing happens, you can approach the bank's grievance redressal department, which is usually handled by a senior officer. Describe your issue to give it extra weight. Approach higher authorities: If the system within the bank does not help, you can approach the RBI Ombudsman by lodging a grievance.

If the system within the bank does not help, you can approach the RBI Ombudsman by lodging a grievance. Know the limitations: You must know that the bank cannot reverse a transaction if the recipient refuses to return your money and there is no fraud or scam involved in the transaction. Therefore, there is a chance that you may not get back your money at all.

Also Read | UPI surge in March 2026: 5 tips to protect your money from fraud

How to avoid making wrong UPI transactions? UPI combines the ease of use with strong security while following the RBI's two-factor authentication rule. This first factor is the mobile number linked to the user's bank and the second is the UPI PIN, making transactions quick and safe from unauthorised access.

You can alternatively ask the recipient to send their QR codes to be absolutely sure about the transaction.

To avoid a wrong UPI transaction, prevention is the best option. Spend a extra few seconds to double-check the recipients details. If you are unsure, confirm the details with them. If you are sending a large amount, first send a smaller amount to confirm the UPI ID and avoid making a wrong UPI transaction. You must always remember that UPI transactions are irreversible.