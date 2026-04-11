Can you reverse wrong UPI transactions? Key things you must know if you send money to incorrect UPI ID

India is continuing to experience its UPI moment, with the number of transactions increasing every month. However, with growing number of UPI transactions, chances of making a wrong UPI transaction are increasing.
UPI touched a record high of 22.64 billion in volume terms in March.
“UPI achieves 22.64 Bn transaction count in March'26! Thank you, India, for embracing digital payments and driving this revolution forward. Let's continue the journey of transforming the way we transact!,” Department of Financial Services said in a post on X.
But with this, the chances that you send your money to the wrong person increases. UPI payments are often sent using a linked phone number, and it is very easy to mistype the same on your phone keyboard. By the time you realise, the money is gone.
It is not possible to reverse UPI transactions. UPI is a one-time window and you cannot push an ‘Undo’ button to get back your money. They cannot be revised without the consent of the recipient.
This is why, focusing on what you do next matters the most.
The first thing you must do is contact the recipient if you can manage to get their details with the UPI number you just sent the money to. If the recipient is willing to give you back the money, you are all clear. If not, you must note that this is the time you need to get more serious. Here are the alternatives —
UPI combines the ease of use with strong security while following the RBI's two-factor authentication rule. This first factor is the mobile number linked to the user's bank and the second is the UPI PIN, making transactions quick and safe from unauthorised access.
You can alternatively ask the recipient to send their QR codes to be absolutely sure about the transaction.
To avoid a wrong UPI transaction, prevention is the best option. Spend a extra few seconds to double-check the recipients details. If you are unsure, confirm the details with them. If you are sending a large amount, first send a smaller amount to confirm the UPI ID and avoid making a wrong UPI transaction. You must always remember that UPI transactions are irreversible.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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