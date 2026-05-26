Can you still claim money from a dormant bank account? RBI says yes — here's how

A banking account, when left unused for 10 years or more, is designated as an ‘unclaimed deposit’ under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules. All such funds are transferred by banking institutions to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) maintained by the RBI.

Furthermore, the funds in such cases do not disappear or become government property. The account holder or the legal heir can still claim the funds in the account at any time by following several basic steps.

What happens after 10 years of inactivity? In India, savings and current accounts become ‘inoperative’ after two years without customer-initiated transactions. If the account stays inactive for 10 years, the balance is transferred to the RBI’s DEAF fund. Similarly, fixed deposits that remain unclaimed for 10 years after maturity are also shifted to this fund.

Due to the time delay, financial institutions restrict transactions on dormant accounts. The objective of these steps is to protect the rights and interests of the primary account holder and to prevent financial fraud, unauthorised transfers, or identity theft.

Given that transfers, transactions and withdrawals are temporarily suspended, ownership of the funds remains with the depositor or nominee. To make recovery easier, the RBI introduced the UDGAM portal. This portal can help users track and trace unclaimed deposits across participating banks and financial institutions. Keeping these basics in mind, let us look at simple, effective steps to recover funds from dormant accounts.

5 steps to recover money from a dormant account I. Search on the UDGAM Portal Carefully check whether your dormant account or unclaimed deposit appears on the RBI-backed UDGAM portal. If required, you can seek professional guidance or use the official website. You have to register, log in, enter your details, select your banks and add identifiers to identify your account by clicking on the search button.

II. Visit the Bank Branch Once you are clear about the credentials of the bank account, i.e., account number, IFSC code, basic details, primary bank, etc. Approach the bank where the account was originally opened and submit a reactivation request. For this, you may be required to provide original identification documents and complete forms.

III. Submit updated KYC documents Provide the requested Aadhaar, PAN card, address proof, and account information for verification. This is vital because no account can be made available without intense verification and checks. It entails legal issues related to an individual's identity and fundamental rights.

IV. Submit legal proof if required If you are a nominee or a legal heir, you may need to provide a death certificate, a succession certificate, or probate documents. This can make the cross-verification and background-check process a little more detailed and time-consuming compared to when the original account holder submits documents to unblock their own account.

V. Reactivate and claim the funds Once verification and intensive checks are complete, the bank reactivates the account or transfers the funds to an active account, along with any applicable interest. This is done in accordance with the terms, conditions, and norms followed by financial institutions, as well as the RBI's guidelines.

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In summary, regularly monitoring bank accounts and making occasional transactions can help avoid dormancy and protect your savings from unnecessary complications.