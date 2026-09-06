Can you stop NPS contributions? What happens to your money, returns and tax benefits

A job change, temporary income reduction, rising household expenses or an unexpected emergency can sometimes force an investor to pause contributions to the National Pension System (NPS).

This can raise an important question: what happens to your NPS account when you stop investing?

An NPS subscriber can discontinue fresh contributions for a few months or even several years. However, stopping contributions does not mean that the money already accumulated in the account is withdrawn or stops generating returns.

Your existing NPS corpus remains invested A temporary break in contributions does not bring the existing NPS corpus to a halt. The money already accumulated continues to remain invested with the selected Pension Fund and across the asset classes chosen by the subscriber.

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The value of the corpus can continue to increase or decline depending on the NAV and performance of the underlying investments.

For a Tier I NPS account, the minimum contribution is ₹500 per transaction, while the minimum contribution required in a financial year is ₹1,000, with at least one contribution during the year.

Therefore, subscribers do not necessarily have to make a monthly contribution to their NPS account. However, failure to meet the minimum annual contribution requirement can result in the account becoming frozen.

The account does not automatically close merely because contributions have stopped. It can generally be reactivated by making the required contribution through the applicable Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) process.

Under the current PFRDA framework, an account with no contribution for four consecutive quarters can be classified as dormant. Making a fresh contribution can restore the account to active status, subject to the applicable CRA procedure.

Therefore, if you have stopped contributing to NPS, it is important to keep track of how long the account has remained without a contribution and the minimum contribution requirements that apply.

Will stopping NPS contributions affect tax benefits? The tax implications depend on the tax regime you follow and whether the NPS contribution is made by you or your employer.

Stopping contributions does not make your existing NPS corpus taxable, nor does it take away deductions that you had legitimately claimed in previous years. The impact is primarily on the deduction available for eligible contributions made during the current financial year.

Under the old tax regime, an individual's own NPS contribution can qualify for a deduction within the overall ₹1.5 lakh limit under Section 123 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, subject to applicable conditions. An additional deduction of up to ₹50,000 may also be available for NPS contributions under Section 124(3).

Thus, if you do not make any eligible contribution during a financial year, you cannot claim a deduction for a contribution that was never made.

If you do contribute, the deduction is available only for the amount actually contributed and remains subject to the prescribed limits.

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Under the new tax regime, deductions for an individual's own NPS contributions are not available. However, employer contributions to NPS continue to receive separate tax treatment, subject to applicable limits. Under the new regime, employer contributions of up to 14% of salary can qualify for deduction even for non-government employees, subject to the prescribed conditions.

How can you restart NPS contributions? The first priority should be to resume retirement savings once your financial situation permits.

The amount you contribute after restarting will depend on factors such as the length of the contribution break, the number of years remaining until retirement and the retirement corpus you are targeting.