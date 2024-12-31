Funding higher education is one of the significant challenges for most students in India. Apart from good grades, it is equally important to have enough finances to fund your education. Most parents spend all their savings to fulfil their child’s dream. However, sometimes, the savings are not enough to cover education costs. The current financial landscape offers many ways to fund education; one such tool is a personal loan.
A personal loan is an unsecured form of loan that provides a sum of money at interest, which has to be paid in monthly installments. This loan can be used for multiple purposes.
A personal loan can be used for multiple purposes; therefore, it can be used to fund higher education. This loan can cover the costs of education, such as tuition fees, accommodation costs, books, and other miscellaneous expenses. Compared to an education loan specifically designed to fund studies, a personal loan offers flexibility. An education loan may have restrictions on the use of funds; a personal loan can be used in accordance with your requirements.
3. No security required: Unlike other loans, a personal loan does not require collateral as a security against the loan. This is beneficial for those who do not have any assets to use as collateral.
4. Repayment terms: Personal loans have fixed repayment terms making it easier for borrowers to plan their future budget easily.
5. No margin money required: A personal loan does not require margin money, which is an amount that is a down payment on the total loan. Some education loans may require margin money. However, this may vary from bank to bank.
In conclusion, before opting for a personal loan to fund your higher education, explore all the financial tools available, such as scholarships, grants, and student loans. Such tools may offer more favourable terms and conditions compared to a personal loan. If you plan to opt for a personal loan to fund your education, consider factors such as interest rates, repayment terms, and potential impact on your credit score.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)
