Can you use stock market losses to reduce tax on other capital gains? Income tax rules explained

Investors have the option to set off their equity-related losses against other capital gains to reduce their tax liability, but the rules governing how different types of capital losses can be adjusted are not always straightforward.
Hence, taxpayers may have a common confusion on whether losses incurred from equity investments can be set off against gains earned from other assets such as property, gold and debt mutual funds.
The answer depends on several factors, including the nature of the loss, the type of capital gain involved and the specific provisions of the income tax law. Here's what investors can do to reduce their tax burden by using the provision.
Yes, equity capital losses can help reduce the tax burden on gains earned from other capital assets, such as gold, sale of property and debt mutual funds, provided the gains are taxable under the head ‘capital gains’. However, the ability to set off losses depends on whether the loss is short-term or long-term.
Short-term capital losses can be adjusted against both short-term and long-term capital gains, while long-term capital losses can only be set off against long-term capital gains, according to income tax rules.
The rules also stated that equity capital losses cannot be adjusted against income from salary, house property rent, business or profession. Similarly, losses arising under the head ‘capital gains’ cannot be set off against speculative business income such as profits from intraday trading.
If the losses are not fully utilised in a specific financial year, they can be carried forward for up to eight assessment years. These carried-forward losses can then be used to offset future capital gains, subject to applicable laws.
Investors can carry forward stock market losses for up to 8 years. This rule applies to both short-term and long-term capital losses. However, the conditions for carry forward and set-off shall remain the same for all these years, meaning carried-forward long-term losses can be used to offset only long-term gains in subsequent years.
Capital losses can be carried forward only if the taxpayer files the income tax return within the prescribed due date. For non-audit cases, the deadline to file ITR is July 31, 2026.
“Even if your total income is below the taxable limit, filing the ITR on or before the due date is important if you wish to carry forward capital losses and set them off against eligible gains in future years,” said Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.
Losses need to be recorded whenever the ITR is filed, in order to make them available for reductions in the taxable income of successive years. Losses need to be recorded within the due date
The tax department treats a return filed within the prescribed due date as the taxpayer's formal declaration of the loss. If the return is filed late, capital losses generally cannot be carried forward and set off against future capital gains. As a result, taxpayers may lose the opportunity to use those losses to reduce their tax liability in subsequent years.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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