Can your credit card get you airport lounge access? THESE top cards that do

Airport lounge offers travelers with much needed respite from the bustle of terminals, providing comfortable seating, peace of mind, complimentary refreshments and often Wi-Fi and business facilities.
Now with frequent changes in credit card lounge access policies, travelers in the country need to stay updated on the latest rules to make the most of their credit cards. Here’s what you need to know as a well aware traveler.
Several major banks and financial institutions have revised their lounge access policies recently. For example, HDFC Bank’s Tata Neu Infinity Credit Card has mandated cardholders to spend at least ₹50,000 every calendar quarter to receive lounge access vouchers.
Now these vouchers can be utilised at only 18 select domestic airport lounges and provide a maximum of eight visits per year. Furthermore, direct card swiping for lounge entry has been discontinued for this particular card marking a significant shift in how lounge benefits are used by credit card holders.
On similar lines, Bank of Baroda and RuPay have focused on introducing tier based lounge access, where eligibility depends on minimum spending in the previous quarter. For the newly issued credit cards, the spend requirements are waived for the first quarter. These changes reflect a clear shift towards a broader trend of rewarding high spending customers with lucrative travel perks.
Most banks issue lounge access through one of the following methods:
You should always check your card's conditions, terms and restrictions as access policies and eligible lounges can vary widely and depend on several different factors.
The Indian market offers a range of cards tailored to different travel needs:
|Card name
|Annual fee (Rs)
|Lounge access details
|HDFC Diners Club Black
|10,000
|Priority Pass, 1,300+ global lounges
|SBI Prime Credit Card
|2,999
|8 domestic, 4 international visits/year
|Axis Atlas Credit Card
|5,000
|Up to 18 domestic, 12 international visits
|Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card
|Nil
|Unlimited domestic lounge access
Note: The fee and features of credit cards discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, fees and conditions refer to the official website of the respective credit card issuer.
These credit cards are popular for their generous lounge access benefits along with other travel perks.
