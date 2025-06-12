Can your credit card get you airport lounge access? THESE top cards that do

Airport lounge offers travelers with much needed respite from the bustle of terminals, providing comfortable seating, peace of mind, complimentary refreshments and often Wi-Fi and business facilities.

Now with frequent changes in credit card lounge access policies, travelers in the country need to stay updated on the latest rules to make the most of their credit cards. Here’s what you need to know as a well aware traveler.

Recent changes in credit card lounge access Several major banks and financial institutions have revised their lounge access policies recently. For example, HDFC Bank’s Tata Neu Infinity Credit Card has mandated cardholders to spend at least ₹50,000 every calendar quarter to receive lounge access vouchers.

Now these vouchers can be utilised at only 18 select domestic airport lounges and provide a maximum of eight visits per year. Furthermore, direct card swiping for lounge entry has been discontinued for this particular card marking a significant shift in how lounge benefits are used by credit card holders.

On similar lines, Bank of Baroda and RuPay have focused on introducing tier based lounge access, where eligibility depends on minimum spending in the previous quarter. For the newly issued credit cards, the spend requirements are waived for the first quarter. These changes reflect a clear shift towards a broader trend of rewarding high spending customers with lucrative travel perks.

Also Read | Have credit cards made airport lounges too accessible for aam aadmi?

How to access lounges with your credit card? Most banks issue lounge access through one of the following methods:

Present your eligible credit card at the lounge reception. It is important to remember that for HDFC Tata Neu Infinity, direct swiping is now discontinued as of June 10, 2025.

Some credit cards such as HDFC Tata Neu Infinity, now require you to use pre-issued vouchers after meeting spending thresholds.

Premium credit cards such as HDFC Diners Club Black, come with priority pass membership for global lounge access. You should always check your card's conditions, terms and restrictions as access policies and eligible lounges can vary widely and depend on several different factors.

Top credit cards for lounge access in India The Indian market offers a range of cards tailored to different travel needs:

Card name Annual fee (Rs) Lounge access details HDFC Diners Club Black 10,000 Priority Pass, 1,300+ global lounges SBI Prime Credit Card 2,999 8 domestic, 4 international visits/year Axis Atlas Credit Card 5,000 Up to 18 domestic, 12 international visits Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card Nil Unlimited domestic lounge access

Note: The fee and features of credit cards discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, fees and conditions refer to the official website of the respective credit card issuer.

These credit cards are popular for their generous lounge access benefits along with other travel perks.

Also Read | How does the credit card billing cycle work? Explore here

Three simple ways to maximising lounge access Ensure you meet the minimum spend or other criteria for lounge access.

Use bank or partner applications to find eligible lounges and pre-book access.

Policies change frequently, always review the latest terms before travel. Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.