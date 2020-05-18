Can your FIRE dreams get past the covid-19 impact?

Planning right

While all is not lost for Ghosh, he is not particularly hopeful about being able to bring his early retirement plans back on track. “What I was planning to accumulate over 10 years will take significantly longer now. So I will probably have to keep working well past 40," he said. But Srinivasan doesn’t think that this setback means their plans will need to be pushed back. “I have heard statements about the goal being pushed back by a few years, and in some cases even asking if FIRE is possible at all. This is primarily due to the ‘single number’ that FIRE aspirants have in mind. They often mention a target corpus of 40 or 50 times their expenses. This corpus has both equity and debt. But focusing on a single number instead of the asset allocation can show a more pessimistic picture during sharp equity corrections," he said.