Can your return beat the 7% interest rate offered by HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank?

With the prevalent deposit rates looking attractive, should you invest in the 1-2-year FDs from leading banks? While such FDs can fetch you rates as good as the longer tenure deposits (possibly even better in some cases), they can expose you to re-investment risk. That’s because once these FDs mature within a year or two, you will have to explore other options for re-investing this money. Depending on where interest rates are at that point in time, you could end up with a better or worse off deal. While it’s tough to predict with precision where interest rates are headed, Anil Gupta, Senior Vice President & Co Group Head - Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA offers some guidance. “FD rates have not yet reached pre-covid levels. There is headroom for further rate increases as the banking system liquidity may become tighter in the coming months. This coupled with the expected rate hike by the RBI in February 2023 may prompt banks to further raise deposit rates by 50-75 basis points in coming months." However, the situation could be very different a few years (as compared to only a few months) down the line. So, while the 1-2-year FDs may offer attractive rates, the re-investment risk is something worth considering.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}