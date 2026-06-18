Can your stock losses be denied? ITAT ruling in Dolly Khanna’s ₹54 crore tax case offers clarity

For years, one of the most contentious questions in stock market taxation has been where to draw the line between an investor and a trader. The answer can significantly alter how gains and losses are taxed, yet there is no fixed rule on how many transactions are too many or how frequently shares can be bought and sold.

A recent ruling by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), reported by The Economic Times, has once again brought the issue to the fore. In the case of noted investor Dolly Khanna, the tribunal rejected the Income Tax Department's attempt to treat her ₹54.23 crore short-term capital loss as a business loss, holding that the volume of transactions alone cannot determine whether a taxpayer is an investor or a trader.

A ₹ 54 crore capital loss claim under scrutiny The case relates to the assessment year 2020-21.

Khanna reported a short-term capital loss (STCL) of ₹54.23 crore and a long-term capital loss (LTCL) of ₹37.35 crore from the sale of shares. During scrutiny proceedings, the assessing officer questioned whether the transactions should continue to be treated as investment activity.

According to the tax department, the frequency and volume of transactions indicated that Khanna was engaged in share trading rather than investing in shares. It argued that the short-term capital loss should therefore be treated as a business loss.

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The department's case rested largely on the scale of transactions undertaken during the year. In its view, the pattern of purchases and sales was more consistent with a trading activity than with long-term investing.

Khanna challenged the assessment before the appellate authorities, maintaining that she had always acted as an investor, not as a trader.

Why Dolly Khanna challenged the assessment Khanna argued that the department had focused heavily on transaction volume while overlooking the broader facts surrounding her investments.

She submitted that she had been investing in equities for more than two decades and had consistently reflected her shareholdings as investments in her books of account. Gains and losses arising from similar transactions had also been assessed under the capital gains head in earlier years.

She further argued that the investments were made from her own funds rather than through borrowings.

According to Khanna, the mere fact that an investor undertakes a large number of transactions cannot by itself change the character of an investment portfolio.

A key point she made was that the tax department itself had consistently accepted her status as an investor in earlier years and that there had been no material change in facts during the year under consideration.

What convinced the ITAT that she was an investor? The tribunal agreed with Khanna and observed that no single factor can conclusively determine whether a taxpayer is an investor or a trader.

While transaction volume may be a relevant consideration, it cannot be the sole basis for reclassifying investment activity as a business.

The ITAT noted that the shares had consistently been shown as investments and not as stock-in-trade. It also took into account that the investments were made with her own funds and that the department had recognised her investor status in earlier years.

The tribunal further noted that the average holding period of the shares was around 580 days, a factor that supported the view that the activity was in the nature of investment rather than trading.

Importantly, the ITAT found no material evidence to suggest that Khanna was carrying on a separate business of trading in shares.

The tribunal also noted an apparent inconsistency in the department's approach. While it sought to treat the short-term capital loss as a business loss, the long-term capital loss arising from the same portfolio was still treated as a capital loss.

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Another factor that weighed with the tribunal was the context in which many of the transactions took place. The order noted that several sales occurred during the sharp market correction triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020. The tribunal observed that investors often rebalance portfolios or book losses during periods of extreme market volatility and that such actions cannot automatically be treated as evidence of a trading business.

The ITAT also emphasised the principle of consistency. Since the department had previously accepted Khanna's treatment as an investor, any departure from that position would require a material change in circumstances, which it found lacking in this case.

What the ruling means for stock market investors The ruling does not prescribe a specific threshold for the number of transactions that would convert an investor into a trader. Instead, it reinforces a principle that has repeatedly emerged in tax disputes involving share transactions: the overall nature of the activity matters more than any single indicator.

The ITAT's decision suggests that while transaction volume and frequency may invite scrutiny, they cannot override other factors, such as the treatment of shares in the books of account, the source of funds, holding periods, and consistency in tax reporting.

For active investors, the ruling offers reassurance that frequent buying and selling of shares does not automatically change the tax character of an investment portfolio.