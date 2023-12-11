Money
Can zero-forex, lifetime-free Scapia outdo other travel credit cards?
Shipra Singh 7 min read 11 Dec 2023, 10:01 PM IST
Summary
- The card, launched in association with Federal Bank, has a fairly simple rewards system for flights, room bookings
NEW DELHI : The holiday season is about to start and many people have already planned their exotic vacations. Many dip into their savings, others have a systematic investment plan in place for such holidays and a few use travel credit cards. These cards are largely a premium product in India–high annual fee, and even higher income threshold for eligibility but the rewards truly unlock if you spend ₹6 lakh and above annually with the card. So, how can a 25-year-old young professional, with a modest salary and love for travelling, get a travel credit card? She should settle for a cashback card until her income increases, one would say. Scapia, an Indian travel fintech, wants to change that.
