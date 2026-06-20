Canada was too expensive! A couple quit 9-to-5, sold their home to move to Japan: The FIRE strategy behind it

For a Canadian family, the mundane 9-5 hustle until around age 65 wasn't working. With an ardent desire to spend more time with their children and step off the default path, the couple has successfully adopted the FIRE movement for the past two years.

FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) is a strategy that combines aggressive saving and intentional investing to accumulate enough money to retire early.

Speaking to Business Insider (BI), Brendan Pon, 37, said it was his wife who introduced him to me and the FIRE movement, and that “she's honestly the brains behind our whole journey.”

Brendan shared that initially, he thought the FIRE method was an incredible opportunity, but questioned its feasibility in North America.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT if a Bengaluru DINK couple can retire by 50?

Canada Life was going according to plan for Brendan and his wife in Toronto. "We had a great house and a really good social network, so we were living well," he said. “Financially speaking, we were both working full-time.”

However, the rising cost of living in Canada was becoming hard for them to ignore. Canadian citizens spend 35% to 50% of their paychecks on housing and utilities, according to government data.

Brendan said they had “good spending habits,” but having to pay a hundred bucks for only two bags of groceries “was getting a little bit ridiculous”.

The Pon couple told BI that they were paying 1,800 Canadian dollars for groceries and 400 Canadian dollars for utilities, which is about $1,200 and $285, respectively. Their mortgage cost a few thousand dollars a month, and they also owned a car.

However, after the birth of their first son in 2020, the couple began to see life differently. Especially after their daughter was born in 2023.

“The turning point for us was when our son was born. It changed our perspective on life a little bit because it's scientifically proven that kids need their parents early in their lives,” he said. “That's the most important time for cognitive development.”

This is when the couple began to seriously consider escaping their typical 9-to-5 lifestyle. In 2024, the Pon family moved to Chiang Mai, Thailand, and then relocated to Osaka, Japan, one year later.

Thailand Brendan used the lump sum from the home they sold in Toronto, plus the money from investments and savings, to finance their new life.

"We went from Canada, where we had a mortgage and high costs of living, to Thailand, where we were renting and paying around 2,500 CAD bucks a month on rent. That's relatively high for Thailand, but we got a lot for that," he said.

Food, utilities, and transportation in Thailand were also much cheaper than in Canada. This allowed the Pon couple to quit their full-time jobs.

Cost in Thailand: Utilities: $216

Car: $20,000

Meals out: $73 per week

Brendan told BI that they could afford to eat out more in Thailand

Groceries: $91 per week

“Having the lower cost of living in Thailand allowed us to achieve our goal because the whole purpose of being independent and pursuing FIRE was to be present with our son,” he said.

While life in Thailand has several positive aspects, the couple soon realised that it was not the perfect fit for them. Brendan said it felt like they lived in an “expat bubble,” struggling to assimilate into the local community.

The weather in Thailand was also too hot for the Canadians. Therefore, they decided to relocate to Osaka, Japan, in 2025.

Japan Even though Japan had a higher cost of living than Thailand, it was still less expensive than Canada, making it a perfect location for the Pon family.

Cost in Japan: Groceries: $936 a month

Utilities: $137

They used their funds to buy a fully paid-for home for about 50 million Japanese yen, or about $320,000. The Pons also bypassed car payments by relying on public transportation and bikes.

However, moving to Japan altered their FIRE plan. “We're flexible because I don't think that we're going to be doing FIRE forever,” Brendan said.

He recalled that their original plan was to live in Thailand with our kids, but “the original cost planning was a little bit different than the actuals.”

Still, he said he doesn't regret the decision and learned to appreciate that not everyone's FIRE journey looks the same. “Fire means something different for everyone. For us, FIRE meant that we just had flexibility with our time during these years, not indefinitely,” Brendan said.

How are the Pons earning an income? According to BI, Brendan Pon earns his income from his YouTube channel, @BrendanInJapan, documents their FIRE movement adventure online, and has a side job.

This allows him to be present as his children grow up, including frequent trips to local parks, city explorations, and family trips.