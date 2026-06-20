Canada was too expensive! A couple quit 9-to-5, sold their home to move to Japan: The FIRE strategy behind it

For a Canadian family, the mundane 9-5 hustle until around age 65 wasn't working. With an ardent desire to spend more time with their children and step off the default path, the couple has successfully adopted the FIRE movement for the past two years.
FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) is a strategy that combines aggressive saving and intentional investing to accumulate enough money to retire early.
Speaking to Business Insider (BI), Brendan Pon, 37, said it was his wife who introduced him to me and the FIRE movement, and that “she's honestly the brains behind our whole journey.”
Brendan shared that initially, he thought the FIRE method was an incredible opportunity, but questioned its feasibility in North America.
Life was going according to plan for Brendan and his wife in Toronto. "We had a great house and a really good social network, so we were living well," he said. “Financially speaking, we were both working full-time.”
However, the rising cost of living in Canada was becoming hard for them to ignore. Canadian citizens spend 35% to 50% of their paychecks on housing and utilities, according to government data.
Brendan said they had “good spending habits,” but having to pay a hundred bucks for only two bags of groceries “was getting a little bit ridiculous”.
The Pon couple told BI that they were paying 1,800 Canadian dollars for groceries and 400 Canadian dollars for utilities, which is about $1,200 and $285, respectively. Their mortgage cost a few thousand dollars a month, and they also owned a car.
However, after the birth of their first son in 2020, the couple began to see life differently. Especially after their daughter was born in 2023.
“The turning point for us was when our son was born. It changed our perspective on life a little bit because it's scientifically proven that kids need their parents early in their lives,” he said. “That's the most important time for cognitive development.”
This is when the couple began to seriously consider escaping their typical 9-to-5 lifestyle. In 2024, the Pon family moved to Chiang Mai, Thailand, and then relocated to Osaka, Japan, one year later.
Brendan used the lump sum from the home they sold in Toronto, plus the money from investments and savings, to finance their new life.
"We went from Canada, where we had a mortgage and high costs of living, to Thailand, where we were renting and paying around 2,500 CAD bucks a month on rent. That's relatively high for Thailand, but we got a lot for that," he said.
Food, utilities, and transportation in Thailand were also much cheaper than in Canada. This allowed the Pon couple to quit their full-time jobs.
Utilities: $216
Car: $20,000
Meals out: $73 per week
Brendan told BI that they could afford to eat out more in Thailand
Groceries: $91 per week
“Having the lower cost of living in Thailand allowed us to achieve our goal because the whole purpose of being independent and pursuing FIRE was to be present with our son,” he said.
While life in Thailand has several positive aspects, the couple soon realised that it was not the perfect fit for them. Brendan said it felt like they lived in an “expat bubble,” struggling to assimilate into the local community.
The weather in Thailand was also too hot for the Canadians. Therefore, they decided to relocate to Osaka, Japan, in 2025.
Even though Japan had a higher cost of living than Thailand, it was still less expensive than Canada, making it a perfect location for the Pon family.
Groceries: $936 a month
Utilities: $137
They used their funds to buy a fully paid-for home for about 50 million Japanese yen, or about $320,000. The Pons also bypassed car payments by relying on public transportation and bikes.
However, moving to Japan altered their FIRE plan. “We're flexible because I don't think that we're going to be doing FIRE forever,” Brendan said.
He recalled that their original plan was to live in Thailand with our kids, but “the original cost planning was a little bit different than the actuals.”
Still, he said he doesn't regret the decision and learned to appreciate that not everyone's FIRE journey looks the same. “Fire means something different for everyone. For us, FIRE meant that we just had flexibility with our time during these years, not indefinitely,” Brendan said.
According to BI, Brendan Pon earns his income from his YouTube channel, @BrendanInJapan, documents their FIRE movement adventure online, and has a side job.
This allows him to be present as his children grow up, including frequent trips to local parks, city explorations, and family trips.
"I think that our relationship with our kids is very good. I think that we have a very fair, honest, and happy relationship with them. Time will really tell, but I think we're off to a good start," Pon said.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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