Canara Bank cuts interest rates on fixed deposits. Check latest FD rates here2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2021, 10:33 AM IST
Canara Bank has cut interest on all deposits except for those with a maturity period of 46 days to 90 days
Canara Bank has revised interest rates on deposits that are less than ₹2 crore with effect from 8 August 2021. The bank has cut interest on all deposits except for those with a maturity period of 46 days to 90 days. After the latest revision, for term deposits with a maturity period of 7-45 days, Canara Bank will offer a 2.90% interest rate. For FDs with maturity period 46-90 days, 91 days to 179 days and 180 days to less than 1 Year, the bank will give 3.9, 3.95 and 4.40% interest rates respectively.
For FDs maturing in one year to less than 2 years, the bank has slashed the interest rate by 10 basis points (bps). These FDs will now fetch a 5.10% interest rate. For term deposits maturing in above one year to less than two years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 5.10%.
For FDs with two years to three years, Canara Bank has slashed interest by 30 basis points. These FDs will now fetch 5.10 %.
For FDs maturing in 3 years & above to less than 5 years, and 5 years & above to 10 Years, the bank has slashed interest by 25 bps. These will now fetch 5.25%
Canara Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public effective 8 August 2021
7 days to 45 days - 2.90%
46 days to 90 days - 3.90%
91 days to 179 days - 3.95%
180 days to less than 1 Year- 4.40%
1 year only -5.10%
Above 1 year to less than 2 years - 5.10%
2 years & above to less than 3 years - 5.10 %
3 years & above to less than 5 years-5.25%
5 years & above to 10 Years- 5.25%
After the latest revision, senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 2.90% to 5.75% for FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Canara Bank gives 50 basis points more than the general customers to senior citizens on deposits maturing in 180 days to 10 years.
