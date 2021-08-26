Canara Bank cuts interest rates on fixed deposits. Check latest FD rates here

Canara Bank has revised interest rates on deposits that are less than ₹2 crore with effect from 8 August 2021. The bank has cut interest on all deposits except for those with a maturity period of 46 days to 90 days. After the latest revision, for term deposits with a maturity period of 7-45 days, Canara Bank will offer a 2.90% interest rate. For FDs with maturity period 46-90 days, 91 days to 179 days and 180 days to less than 1 Year, the bank will give 3.9, 3.95 and 4.40% interest rates respectively.