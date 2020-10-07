Home >Money >Personal Finance >Canara Bank hikes FD interest rates for select maturities. Latest rates here
Canara Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 1 October. (Mint)
Canara Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public effective 1 October. (Mint)

Canara Bank hikes FD interest rates for select maturities. Latest rates here

1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2020, 12:10 PM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Senior citizens will get 50 basis points more than the general customers on deposits maturing in 180 days to 10 Years
  • Canara Bank has slashed as well as hiked interest rates on select deposits

Canara Bank has revised interest rates on deposits which are less than 2 crore with effect from 1st October. The bank has slashed as well as hiked interest rates on select deposits. After the latest revision, for term deposits with maturity period 7-45 days, Canara Bank will offer 3% interest rate. For FDs with maturity period 46-90 days, 91 days to 179 days and 180 days to less than 1 Year, the bank will give 4, 4.05 and 4.50% interest rates respectively. For FDs maturing in one year to less than three years, Canara Bank has slashed interest rate by 10 basis points (bps). For term deposits maturing in 1 year, the bank will give 5.30 %and for deposits maturing in above one year to less than three years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 5.25%. For FDs with three to ten years tenure, the state-owned bank will now give slightly higher interest rate. The bank has hiked the interest rate on these deposits by 5 bps.

Canara Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public effective 1 October

7 days to 45 days -3%

46 days to 90 days - 4%

91 days to 179 days - 4.05%

180 days to less than 1 Year- 4.50%

1 year only - 5.30%

Above 1 year to less than 2 years - 5.25%

2 years & above to less than 3 years - 5.25%

3 years & above to less than 5 years- 5.35 %

5 years & above to 10 Years- 5.35 %

Canara Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for senior citizens effective 1 October

Senior citizens will get 50 basis points more than the general customers on deposits maturing in 180 days to 10 Years. For FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years, senior citizens will get interest rate ranging from 3% to 5.85% depending on the tenure

7 days to 45 days -3%

46 days to 90 days - 4%

91 days to 179 days - 4.05%

180 days to less than 1 Year - 5%

1 year only - 5.90%

Above 1 year to less than 2 years - 5.75%

2 years & above to less than 3 years - 5.75%

3 years & above to less than 5 years - 5.85%

5 years & above to 10 Years - 5.85%

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout