Canara Bank hikes FD interest rates for select maturities. Latest rates here

Canara Bank has revised interest rates on deposits which are less than ₹2 crore with effect from 1st October. The bank has slashed as well as hiked interest rates on select deposits. After the latest revision, for term deposits with maturity period 7-45 days, Canara Bank will offer 3% interest rate. For FDs with maturity period 46-90 days, 91 days to 179 days and 180 days to less than 1 Year, the bank will give 4, 4.05 and 4.50% interest rates respectively. For FDs maturing in one year to less than three years, Canara Bank has slashed interest rate by 10 basis points (bps). For term deposits maturing in 1 year, the bank will give 5.30 %and for deposits maturing in above one year to less than three years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 5.25%. For FDs with three to ten years tenure, the state-owned bank will now give slightly higher interest rate. The bank has hiked the interest rate on these deposits by 5 bps.
Canara Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 1 October
91 days to 179 days - 4.05%
180 days to less than 1 Year- 4.50%
Above 1 year to less than 2 years - 5.25%
2 years & above to less than 3 years - 5.25%
3 years & above to less than 5 years- 5.35 %
5 years & above to 10 Years- 5.35 %
Canara Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens effective 1 October
Senior citizens will get 50 basis points more than the general customers on deposits maturing in 180 days to 10 Years. For FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years, senior citizens will get interest rate ranging from 3% to 5.85% depending on the tenure
91 days to 179 days - 4.05%
180 days to less than 1 Year - 5%
Above 1 year to less than 2 years - 5.75%
2 years & above to less than 3 years - 5.75%
3 years & above to less than 5 years - 5.85%
5 years & above to 10 Years - 5.85%