Canara Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here3 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 02:43 PM IST
Canara Bank, a public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. The new interest rates on fixed deposits will take effect on August 8, 2022, according to the bank's official website. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 2.90 per cent to 5.75 per cent for the general public and 2.90 per cent to 6.25 per cent for senior citizens.