Canara Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here

On deposits up to ₹1.5 lakh, the bank is offering 5.75 per cent annual interest for the Canara Tax Saver Deposit Scheme (general public) and 6.25 per cent for senior citizens. Deposits (other than NRO/NRE and CGA Deposits) having a tenor of 180 days and above are eligible for an additional interest rate of 0.50 per cent for senior citizens at Canara Bank. The Reserve Bank of India increased its repo rate by 50 basis points from 4.9 percent to 5.4 per cent, which was followed by an increase in the interest rate on fixed deposits at Canara Bank. Furthermore, Canara Bank increased its repo rate-linked lending rate by 50 basis points (bps), bringing it to 8.30%. Effective August 7, the new loan rates will be in effect. According to information that has been published on the Canara Bank website, the interest rate on home loans has been raised to 8.10%.