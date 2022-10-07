Canara Bank hikes interest rates up to 135 bps on fixed deposits across tenors2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 02:33 PM IST
The interest rate on retail fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr has been hiked at the public sector lender Canara Bank. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, October 7, 2022. Following the adjustment, the bank raised its interest rates for all tenors and is currently providing an interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25% to 7.00% for the general public and 3.25% to 7.50% for senior citizens.