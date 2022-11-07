Canara Bank hikes MCLR, revises repo-linked rates from 7 Nov; EMIs to go up

Bangalore-based Canara Bank has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 15 bps to 20 bps with effect from November 7. Also, the bank's interest rates of all retail lending schemes linked with the repo rate have been revised from Monday onward. Canara Bank's 1-year MCLR is at 8.10%, while repo linked lending rate (RLLR) is at 8.80% now. That being said, EMIs have gone up on term loans.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}