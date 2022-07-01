Canara Bank hikes savings account interest rates: Check new rates here

Canara Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

For an outstanding balance of less than Rs. 50 Lakh and an outstanding balance of Rs. 50 Lakh to less than ₹100 Cr on savings accounts, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 2.90%. On savings account balance of Rs. 100 Cr to less than ₹300 Cr the bank hiked the interest rate from 3.05% to 3.10% and for an outstanding balance of Rs. 300 Cr to less than ₹500 Cr in a savings account, Canara Bank has hiked savings account rates by 5 bps from 3.05% to 3.10%. For outstanding savings account balances of ₹500 Cr to less than ₹1000 Cr, Canara Bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.40% which was 3.35% earlier. The bank increased the interest rate on savings account balances of Rs. 1000 crore and above by 5 basis points, from 3.50 per cent to 3.55 per cent.