Canara Bank introduces special FD scheme. Interest rate, tenure, other details2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 02:02 PM IST
- Canara Bank special fixed deposit (FD) scheme is valid till 30th September 2022
Listen to this article
Following Bank of India (BoI), Canara Bank has also introduced special fixed deposit (FD) scheme for public in general. This special term deposit scheme introduced by the state-owned bank is for amount below ₹2 crore. This special Canara Bank FD scheme is valid till 30th September 2022 and the interest rate offered on this special FD scheme is 5.10 per cent per annum. If the investor is a senior citizen then an additional 50 bps interest rate will be given.