Canara Bank introduces special FD scheme. Interest rate, tenure, other details

On Thursday, Bank of India had introduced a 444 days special term deposit scheme offering 5.50 per cent interest rate per annum for public in general and 6 per cent interest rate per annum for senior citizens. While announcing the launch of this special FD scheme, Bank of India said that the term deposit was launched on account of the Bank’s ensuing 117th Foundation Day to be celebrated on 7th Sept 2022. The scheme is available at the bank's all branches and online platforms including internet banking and BOI Mobile App. However, this special term deposit offer is valid for a particular period. Also, the bank has hiked its ROI up to 40 basis points on term deposits of various tenures.