Canara Bank modifies interest rates on savings bank deposits: Check details

The leading lender in the public sector, Canara Bank, has modified its savings account interest rates. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, October 21, 2022. After the modification, Canara Bank is now providing interest rates on savings bank accounts of up to 4%. With an average monthly balance of Rs. 1000 for branches in semi-urban, urban, and metro areas and Rs. 500 for branches in rural areas, one could create a savings account with Canara Bank. Every year on the first of February, May, August, and November, savings bank accounts are credited with the relevant interest, which is determined by the daily balance that is kept in the account.

