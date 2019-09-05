State-owned Canara Bank has revised interest rates on deposits which are less than ₹2 crore with effect from 30 August. This is the second time in a month the bank has revised interest rates on FDs. Canara Bank offers interest rate ranging from 5.00% to 6.50% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Earlier, the bank had revised the interest rate on term deposits on 9 August, just after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had cut the repo rate by 35 basis points. For term deposits with maturity period 7-45 days, Canara Bank offers 5% interest rate. For FDs with maturity period 46-269 days, the bank has kept the rate unchanged at 6%. Term deposits maturing in 270 days to less than 1 year will also fetch the same interest rate as earlier, i.e. 6.20%.

Canara Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days-5.00%

15 days to 30 days-5.00%

31 days to 45 days-5.00%

46 days to 60 days-6.00%

61 days to 90 days-6.00%

91 days to 120 days-6.00%

121 days to 179 days-6.00%

180 days to 269 days-6.00%

270 days to less than 1 year-6.20%

Canara Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and 2 years

Canara Bank has also kept the interest rate on FDs with one-year maturity period unchanged. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 6.50%. For deposits maturing in above 1 to less than 3 years, the bank has decreased the interest rate by 50 basis points, these FDs will now give you an interest rate of 6.00 %.

1 year only-6.50%

Above 1 year to less than 2 years-6.00%

Canara Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 2 years and 5 years

For deposits maturing in 2 years and above to less than 3 years, Canara Bank gives 6.00% interest. For FDs maturing in 3 years and above to less than five years, the bank gives 6.25% interest.

2 years & above to less than 3 years-6.00%

3 years & above to less than 5 years-6.25%

Canara Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 5 years and 10 years

Canara Bank has slashed the interest rate on tax-saving FDs maturing in five to ten years. For deposits maturing in 5 to less than 8 years and 8 year to above 10 years, the bank has increase the interest rate by 15 and 5 basis points, respectively.

FDs maturing in 5 to less than 8 years will offer an interest rate of 6.25%, whereas deposits with maturity period 8 years to above 10 years will give a return of 6.25%.

5 years & above to less than 8 years-6.25%

8 years & above to 10 years-6.25%

Canara Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens

Senior citizens will get 50 basis points more than the general customer across all tenures.

7 days to 14 days-5.50%

15 days to 30 days-5.50%

31 days to 45 days-5.50%

46 days to 60 days-6.50%

61 days to 90 days-6.50%

91 days to 120 days-6.50%

121 days to 179 days-6.50%

180 days to 269 days-6.50%

270 days to less than 1 year-6.70%

1 year only-7.00%

Above 1 year to less than 2 years-6.50%

2 years and above to less than 3 years-6.50%

3 years and above to less than 5 years-6.75%

5 years and above to less than 8 years-6.50%

8 years and above to 10 years-6.50%

Many banks including, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, PNB, Bank of Baroda and Kotak Mahindra Bank have also revised FD interest rates in select buckets in the month of August.



