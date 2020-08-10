Canara Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates. Latest FD rates here

Canara Bank has revised interest rates on deposits which are less than ₹2 crore with effect from today (10 August). After the latest revision, for term deposits with maturity period 7-45 days, Canara Bank will offer 3% interest rate. For FDs with maturity period 46-90 days, 91 days to 179 days and 180 days to less than 1 Year, the bank will give 4, 4.05 and 4.50% interest rates respectively. For FDs maturing in one year, Canara Bank will give 5.4% and for deposits maturing in above one year to less than three years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 5.35%. For FDs with three to ten years tenure, the state-owned bank will now give 5.3%.

Canara Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 10 August

7 days to 45 days -3%

46 days to 90 days - 4%

91 days to 179 days - 4.05%

180 days to less than 1 Year- 4.50%

1 year only - 5.40%

Above 1 year to less than 2 years -5.35%

2 years & above to less than 3 years -5.35%

3 years & above to less than 5 years- 5.30%

5 years & above to 10 Years- 5.30%

Canara Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens effective 10 August

Senior citizens will get 50 basis points more than the general customers on deposits maturing in 180 days to 10 Years. For FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years, senior citizens will get interest rate ranging from 3% to 5.9% depending on the tenure.

7 days to 45 days -3%

46 days to 90 days - 4%

91 days to 179 days - 4.05%

180 days to less than 1 Year - 5%

1 year only - 5.90%

Above 1 year to less than 2 years - 5.85%

2 years & above to less than 3 years - 5.85%

3 years & above to less than 5 years - 5.80%

5 years & above to 10 Years - 5.80%

Canara Bank has also slashed its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 30 basis points across various tenors effective 7th August.

Overnight MCLR - 7.00%

One Month MCLR - 7.00%

3 Three Month MCLR - 7.15%

Six Month MCLR- 7.40%

One year MCLR- 7.45%

