Canara Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates. Latest FD rates here

Canara Bank has revised interest rates on deposits which are less than ₹2 crore with effect from today (10 August). After the latest revision, for term deposits with maturity period 7-45 days, Canara Bank will offer 3% interest rate. For FDs with maturity period 46-90 days, 91 days to 179 days and 180 days to less than 1 Year, the bank will give 4, 4.05 and 4.50% interest rates respectively. For FDs maturing in one year, Canara Bank will give 5.4% and for deposits maturing in above one year to less than three years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 5.35%. For FDs with three to ten years tenure, the state-owned bank will now give 5.3%.