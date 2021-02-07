Canara Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check FD rates here

Canara Bank has revised interest rates on deposits which are less than ₹2 crores with effect from 8 February 2021. The bank has cut interest on deposits maturing in one year. For FDs with tenures 2 years to ten years, Canara Bank has hiked interest rates. After the latest revision, for term deposits with a maturity period 7-45 days, Canara Bank will offer a 2.95% interest rate. For FDs with maturity period 46-90 days, 91 days to 179 days and 180 days to less than 1 Year, the bank will give 3.9, 4 and 4.45% interest rates respectively.

For FDs maturing in one year, the bank has slashed the interest rate by 5 basis points (bps). These FDs will now fetch 5.20% interest rate.

For term deposits maturing in above one year to less than two years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 5.20%.

For FDs with two years to three years, the bank will give 5.40%. and for three years to ten years tenure, the state-owned bank will now give a 5.50% interest rate.

Canara Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 8 February 2021

7 days to 45 days - 2.95%

46 days to 90 days - 3.90%

91 days to 179 days - 4%

180 days to less than 1 Year- 4.45%

1 year only -5.20%

Above 1 year to less than 2 years - 5.20%

2 years & above to less than 3 years - 5.40 %

3 years & above to less than 5 years-5.50%

5 years & above to 10 Years- 5.50%

After the latest revision, senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 2.95% to 6% for FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Canara Bank gives 50 basis points more than the general customers to senior citizens on deposits maturing in 180 days to 10 years. Earlier, the bank had revised the interest rates on FDs on16 November 2020.

