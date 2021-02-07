Canara Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check FD rates here

Canara Bank has revised interest rates on deposits which are less than ₹2 crores with effect from 8 February 2021. The bank has cut interest on deposits maturing in one year. For FDs with tenures 2 years to ten years, Canara Bank has hiked interest rates. After the latest revision, for term deposits with a maturity period 7-45 days, Canara Bank will offer a 2.95% interest rate. For FDs with maturity period 46-90 days, 91 days to 179 days and 180 days to less than 1 Year, the bank will give 3.9, 4 and 4.45% interest rates respectively.