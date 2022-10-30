Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Canara Bank revises interest rates on FDs: Now offers up to 7.50% on this tenor

Interest rates on fixed deposits under 2 crore have been adjusted by Canara Bank, one of the top public sector lenders. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of October 31, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25% to 6.50% for the general public and 3.25% to 7.00% for senior citizens. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.00% to the general public and 7.50% to senior citizens on deposits maturing in 666 days.

Canara Bank FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.25% and for those maturing in 46 days to 179 days Canara Bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.50%. Deposits maturing in 180 days to less than 1 Year will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50% and those maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.25%. Canara Bank will now offer an interest rate of 7.00% on deposits maturing in 666 Days and 6.25% on those maturing in 2 years & above to less than 3 years. On deposits maturing in 3 years to 10 years, Canara Bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.50%.

Canara Bank FD Rates (canarabank.com)

For the Canara Tax Saver Deposits of up to 1.5 lakh, the bank is offering 6.50% annually to non-senior citizens and 7% to senior citizens. For deposits (other than NRO/NRE and CGA Deposits) less than Rs. 2 Cr. and having a tenor of 180 Days and above, an additional rate of 0.50% is provided for senior citizens. According to the Canara Bank, the above interest rate also applies to recurring deposits.

Canara Bank has mentioned on its website that “For premature closure/part withdrawal/premature extension of Domestic/NRO term deposits, the Bank imposes a penalty of 1.00%. Such prematurely closed/part withdrawn/prematurely extended deposits will earn interest at 1.00% below the rate as applicable for the relevant amount slab as ruling on the date of deposit and as applicable for the period run OR 1.00% below the rate at which the deposit has been accepted, whichever is lower." However, no interest will be payable on term deposits prematurely closed/prematurely extended before completion of 7th day."

Canara Bank recently updated the interest rates on savings accounts, effective October 21, 22. The bank now offers a maximum interest rate of 4% on savings accounts.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
