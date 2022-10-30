Canara Bank revises interest rates on FDs: Now offers up to 7.50% on this tenor2 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore have been adjusted by Canara Bank, one of the top public sector lenders. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of October 31, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25% to 6.50% for the general public and 3.25% to 7.00% for senior citizens. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.00% to the general public and 7.50% to senior citizens on deposits maturing in 666 days.