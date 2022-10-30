Canara Bank revises interest rates on FDs: Now offers up to 7.50% on this tenor

Canara Bank FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.25% and for those maturing in 46 days to 179 days Canara Bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.50%. Deposits maturing in 180 days to less than 1 Year will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50% and those maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.25%. Canara Bank will now offer an interest rate of 7.00% on deposits maturing in 666 Days and 6.25% on those maturing in 2 years & above to less than 3 years. On deposits maturing in 3 years to 10 years, Canara Bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.50%.