Canara Bank, a public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. According to the bank's website, the new rates are effective as of today, July 16, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering an interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years of 2.90 per cent to 5.75 per cent for the general public and 2.90 per cent to 6.25 per cent for older adults.

Canara Bank FD Rates 2022

The bank is now offering an interest rate of 2.90 per cent on deposits maturing in the 7 days to 45 days, and an interest rate of 4.00 per cent on deposits maturing in the 46 days to 90 days. A 4.05 per cent interest rate is currently being offered by Canara Bank on deposits that mature in 91 to 179 days, while a 4.50 per cent interest rate is being offered on term deposits that mature in 180 to 269 days. Deposits maturing in 333 days will now earn an interest rate of 5.10 per cent, while those maturing in 270 days to less than a year will now pay an interest rate of 4.55 per cent.

Canara Bank is now giving an interest rate of 5.30 per cent on fixed deposits that mature in a year, and it is now guaranteeing an interest rate of 5.40 per cent on deposits that mature in a year or more but less than two years. At Canara Bank, fixed deposits maturing in 2 years or more but less than 3 years now enjoy an interest rate of 5.45 per cent, while those maturing in 3 years or more but less than 5 years now have an interest rate of 5.70 per cent. On deposits maturing in 5 years or more but less than 10 years, the bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 5.75 per cent. The general public will get an interest rate of 5.75 per cent on the Canara Tax Saver Deposit Scheme, while senior citizens will receive an interest rate of 6.25 per cent.

View Full Image Canara Bank FD Rates (canarabank.com)

“Additional interest of 0.50% for Senior Citizens is available for Deposits (Other than NRO/NRE and CGA Deposits) less than Rs. 2 Cr and with tenor of 180 Days and above," Canara Bank has mentioned on its website.