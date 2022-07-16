Canara Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 02:29 PM IST
- Canara Bank, a public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore.
Canara Bank, a public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. According to the bank's website, the new rates are effective as of today, July 16, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering an interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years of 2.90 per cent to 5.75 per cent for the general public and 2.90 per cent to 6.25 per cent for older adults.