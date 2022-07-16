Canara Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here

Canara Bank is now giving an interest rate of 5.30 per cent on fixed deposits that mature in a year, and it is now guaranteeing an interest rate of 5.40 per cent on deposits that mature in a year or more but less than two years. At Canara Bank, fixed deposits maturing in 2 years or more but less than 3 years now enjoy an interest rate of 5.45 per cent, while those maturing in 3 years or more but less than 5 years now have an interest rate of 5.70 per cent. On deposits maturing in 5 years or more but less than 10 years, the bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 5.75 per cent. The general public will get an interest rate of 5.75 per cent on the Canara Tax Saver Deposit Scheme, while senior citizens will receive an interest rate of 6.25 per cent.

