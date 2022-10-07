Canara Bank special fixed deposit (FD) scheme that offers 7.5% interest. Details here1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 10:12 AM IST
- This special term deposit scheme introduced by Canara Bank is for amount below ₹2 crore
Canara Bank has launched a special fixed deposit plan for a tenure of 666 days. According to this plan, the private-sector lender is offering an interest rate of 7% to its general customers, while senior citizens will receive 7.5% on these deposits. This special term deposit scheme introduced by the state-owned bank is for amount below ₹2 crore.